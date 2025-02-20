The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action-comedy Laila is witnessing a dismal performance at the box office. Even though the film has finally managed to cross 3 crores on its 6th day, it is showing all signs to be a colossal disaster. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Laila Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 6th day, the day-wise collection of the Vishwak Sen starrer witnessed a slight growth. It earned 29 lakhs* on its 6th day, which was an increase of 3% from its previous day, wherein it had amassed 28 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.53 crores*.

Laila has managed to cross 3 crores on its 6th day, but this is inevitably not enough. The film needs a major increase in the collections to attain decent numbers. A good positive word of mouth can lead to a boost in the collections.

However, the Vishwak Sen starrer’s performance at the box office has turned out to be an even more disappointing affair than his previous flop Mechanic Rocky. For the unversed, Mechanic Rocky had earned around 3.1 crores in two days, which is something Laila could not achieve. By the looks of it, the movie will add to Sen’s previous string of flops like Mechanic Rocky, Gaami, and Gangs Of Godavari. It is also facing a stiff competition with the other recent South releases.

About The Film

Laila has been directed by Ram Narayan. Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Ravi Mariya in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Leon James.

