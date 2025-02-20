Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, failed to live up to high expectations. It showed the initial rush, but afterward, it witnessed a sharp decline and didn’t recover. As a result, despite a chance of being Balayya’s first 150 crore grosser at the worldwide box office, the film wrapped up its theatrical run much below the 130 crore mark. So, let’s look at the closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action drama was theatrically released on 12 January. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but among the ticket-buying audience, it had decent word-of-mouth. Unfortunately, the film failed to capitalise on this and was ignored by the audience. Its business was significantly impacted by Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Daaku Maharaaj – a losing affair!

Like every Balayya, Daaku Maharaaj was also a front-loaded affair and registered a smashing start. Being a Sunday release amid the Sankranti festive season, it smashed 25.35 crores on the opening day. Afterward, the film saw no significant improvement and kept losing momentum with each passing day.

As per the final update, Daaku Maharaaj ended its run at 91.11 crore net at the Indian box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 100 crores. As we can see, it failed to recover its cost through domestic net earnings, thus securing a losing verdict.

Closing collection at the worldwide box office

Just like in India, the film didn’t perform up to the mark in the overseas market and wrapped up at 18.10 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining this with the Indian gross of 107.50 crores, the film closed its worldwide box office run at 125.60 crore gross.

With this, Daaku Maharaaj wrapped up its run as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Veera Simha Reddy tops the list with 130.64 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 91.11 crores

India gross- 107.50 crores

Overseas gross- 18.10 crores

Worldwide gross- 125.60 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

