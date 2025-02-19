Sankranthiki Vasthunam had a glorious ride at the worldwide box office. Released amid tough competitors, the film made space for itself and displayed its complete dominance right from the start. It’s been over a month, and the Tollywood entertainer is still running successfully in theatres. Before wrapping it up, it’ll add some more lakhs to its tally. But before that, it has already created history, putting Venkatesh at the top among all senior Telugu heroes.

The only hit of Tollywood in 2025!

During the Sankranti festive season, other than this Venkatesh starrer, two more big films arrived in theatres: Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. Initially, it felt like Venky’s comparatively smaller film would be sandwiched between two Telugu biggies, but in reality, the picture was completely different. Venky’s film defeated both the biggies and amassed massive numbers.

As per the latest update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned 184.20 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days, as per Sacnilk. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of 50 crores. Against this moderate cost, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 134.20 crores. Calculated further, it equals 268.40% returns. With such high returns, it has secured a super duper-hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam creates history at the worldwide box office!

In India, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned 217.35 crore gross so far. Combining this with an impressive 35.40 crore gross from the overseas market, the total at the worldwide box office stands at a huge 252.75 crore gross after 36 days. This makes it Venkatesh’s first film in the 250-crore club.

Also, it has emerged as the highest-grosser among the films of senior Telugu actors. Till yesterday, Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was at the top with 252.54 crore gross. Now, the Venkatesh starrer has surpassed it.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 184.20 crores

India gross- 217.35 crores

Overseas gross- 35.40 crores

Worldwide gross- 252.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

