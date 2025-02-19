Vicky Kaushal is surpassing expectations with his Valentine’s Day 2025 release, Chhaava. It has already recovered its budget and will soon become the first hit of Bollywood this year. On Wednesday, the morning occupancy witnessed a tremendous jump and the ticket sales have been unreal. Scroll below to know what the current box office trends suggest about day 6.

Rising and shining in morning occupancy!

Despite a regular working Tuesday, Chhaava registered an impressive morning occupancy of 18.19%. It is performing the best in Maharashtra due to its subject, which is based on Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Today marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and the holiday is helping drive footfalls in large numbers.

As per Sacnilk, Vicky Kaushal starrer registered a morning occupancy of 34.04% on day 6. This means, the admissions have been 87% higher than yesterday, which is a good sign. The footfalls are expected to soar further during the evening shows, setting the pace for another successful day.

Ticket sales

Since 6 AM today, Chhaava has already sold a whopping 1.90 lakh tickets on the online booking platform BookMyShow. Until 2 PM on Tuesday, it had registered footfalls of 1.46 lacs. This means it has already sold almost 30% more tickets today.

30 crore+ loading?

It would be safe to say that Laxman Utekar‘s directorial is in rampage mode. It is witnessing many ‘fast selling’ and ‘sold out’ shows across top national chains in Maharashtra. At this pace, Vicky Kaushal’s epic historical action drama will likely achieve the 30 crore mark today and match its opening day of 31.30 crore.

With that, Chhaava will officially enter the 200 crore club and become the first Bollywood film of 2025 to do so.

