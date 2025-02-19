Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, has turned out to be a successful venture in India as well as overseas. Both domestically and internationally, the film has already surpassed expectations, and in the coming days, it aims to reach several milestones. In the recent update, it almost scored 250 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

Extraordinary run in India

From the opening day itself, the Laxman Utekar directorial started its record-breaking journey. It emerged as the biggest opener among Bollywood’s historical films, and there’s no looking back since then. Cut to the first Tuesday, the magnum opus comfortably crossed the 170 crore mark by earning 171.28 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. After including taxes, it equals 202.11 crore gross.

Chhaava roars at the worldwide box office!

In the overseas market, Chhaava has already exceeded expectations by 42 crore gross approx. so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 244.11 crore gross after 5 days. With this, it’s already the second highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal, and very soon, it’ll be grabbing the first spot.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Chhaava:

India net – 171.28 crores

India gross – 202.11 crores

Overseas gross – 42 crores

Worldwide gross – 244.11 crores

Set to surpass Uri – The Surgical Strike!

Uri—The Surgical Strike is Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film, with a global gross of 335.99 crore. Chhaava will surpass this number in the next 3-4 days. From there, no one can really predict how far the film will go. A minimum of 500 crore gross is locked at the worldwide box office, and it’ll be interesting to see how much more it earns as there’s no major film until Sikandar arrives towards the end of March.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

