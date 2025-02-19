The Malayalam romantic comedy film Painkili was released on February 14, 2025. While the film is maintaining a steady pace, it has started witnessing a downward graph, which might be worrisome for the film. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 5th day.

Painkili Box Office Collection Day 5

The Sajin Gopu starrer opened at 70 lakhs. The film witnessed a drop and amassed 55 lakhs on its second day. On its 3rd day, the film earned 72 lakhs.

On its 4th day, the film dropped majorly and earned 28 lakhs. Now, on its 5th day, Painkili has garnered its lowest day-wise collection till now. It saw a drop of 10% and earned 25 lakhs. Despite a steady pace, this is not very favorable for the movie.

The total India net collection of Painkili now stands at 2.5 crores. The film is yet to cross 3 crores. It needs a positive word of mouth and a stable upward graph in the collections for the numbers to improve. The movie mostly opened to a negative response from the critics and masses alike. However, Sajin Gopu’s performance was praised by the audience.

Painkili witnessed a clash at the box office with Bromance and Daveed. While Bromance is leading the box office battle till now, it is the Sajin Gopu starrer which is lagging behind. The film needs a major boost in the collections in the coming days.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Painkili has been directed by Sreejith Babu. Apart from Sajin Gopu, it also stars Anaswara Rajan and Jisma Vimal in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Justin Varghese.

