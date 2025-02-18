The Valentine weekend saw the clash of two Malayalam films Painkili and Daveed at the box office. The two hail from different genres while one being a quirky romantic-comedy while the other is a gritty action film. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the two on their 4th day.

Painkili Box Office Collection Day 4

Painkili opened at 70 lakhs. On its 2nd day, the film witnessed a drop and earned around 55 lakhs. However, the 3rd day saw a little relief for the film as it amassed 72 lakhs. Just when it was expected that the film would see a further spike in the collection, it crashed.

On its 4th day, the film saw a decrease of 63% wherein it earned 28 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 2.25 crores. It is now inching towards 3 crores. However, the movie needs a major push in the collection in the coming days. The day-wise collection has still not crossed the 1 crore mark. The competition with Daveed and Bromance is also affecting its collection. The film has been directed by Sreejith Babu. Painkili stars Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan and Jisma Vimal in the lead roles.

Daveed Box Office Collection

Daveed opened at 90 lakhs. On its second day, the film saw a slight drop and garnered 80 lakhs. However, it saw a good growth on its 3rd day and earned 1.1 crores.

However, the movie also drastically dropped on its 4th day by 55%. It earned around 50 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film comes to 3.3 crores. The movie is now inching towards 4 crores. It has been helmed by Govind Vishnu and stars Antony Varghese in the lead role.

So inevitably, it is Daveed whose collection is leading by 1.05 crores from that of Painkili. However, both the movies need an upward graph in the collection. Their box office clash with Bromance is also affecting their numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Starrer Is Just 1 Crore Away From Crossing 80 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News