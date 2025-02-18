The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu patriotic romantic film Thandel has been maintaining a steady stronghold at the box office. However, it has yet to recover its entire budget. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer earned around 88 lakhs*. This was a massive drop of 71% since the film earned around 3.09 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film stands at 57.93 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 68.35 crores*. The overseas collection of the film now comes to 11 crores*. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 79.35 crores*.

The movie is just 1 crore away from attaining the 80 crore target. It will easily achieve the same by today or tomorrow unless there is a major drop. The film needs a consistent word of mouth for the collections to witness a boost. Thandel is also yet to recover its budget.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is mounted at a budget of 75 crores. Given its current India net collection of 57.93 crores, the movie has managed to cover 77% of its budget. However, this seems challenging at this point when the day-wise collections are fluctuating.

About The Film

Thandel has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by composer Devi Sri Prasad.

