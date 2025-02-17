The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu patriotic romantic film Thandel is maintaining a good stronghold at the box office. However, it has yet to recover its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 10th day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the day-wise collection of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer came to 3.09 crore. This was a jump of almost 22% since the movie had amassed 2.39 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 57.05 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Thandel now stands at 67.31 crores. The movie earned around 11 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer now comes to 78.31 crores. The film is now inching close to 80 crores. Given the positive word of mouth and a gradual spike in the collection, it might attain this target.

Thandel is mounted at a scale of 75 crores. Given its current India net collection of 57.05 crore, the movie has managed to 76% of its budget. It needs more than 18 crores to recover its entire budget which might be challenging. However, the movie did garner some special milestones. It became the highest-grossing film of Naga Chaitanya. It has also become his first movie to cross 50 crores.

About The Film

Thandel has been helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by veteran composer Devi Sri Prasad.

