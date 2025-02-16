The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer patriotic romantic film Thandel has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. The movie is now inching towards 80 crores when it comes to the worldwide collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 9th day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer earned 2.39 crores at the box office when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a spike of 11% since the film had amassed 2.15 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 53.95 crores.

Including the taxes, the overseas collection of Thandel comes to 63.66 crores. The movie earned around 11 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 74.66 crores. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is now inching close to 8 crores. Given the positive word of mouth, the movie might attain this target soon.

Thandel is mounted at a budget of 75 crores. Given its current India net collection of 53.95 crore, it has managed to cover 71% of its budget. It needs around 22 crores more to recover its entire budget. However, the film has also went on to become Naga Chaitanya’s highest-grossing film by surpassing the lifetime collection of his 2022 film, Bangarraju. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Bangarraju was around 49.61 crores.

About The Film

Thandel has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, it also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

