Laila, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, released in theatres today across the country. The film was in talks for some time due to Vishwak’s portrayal of a female character, but unfortunately, it failed to build the required momentum. As a result, it is heading for a slow start at the Indian box office, and the collection will fail to meet the openings of Vishwak’s recent releases. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Dismal opening day pre-sales

While the exact gross value of day 1 pre-sales is unknown, the advance booking response on BookMyShow indicates a not-so-good picture. As per data from the online ticket booking platform, the Tollywood action comedy sold just 8.59K tickets yesterday at the Indian box office. This clearly shows that the film is totally dependent on word-of-mouth.

Day 1 prediction of Laila

As far as early reviews are concerned, Laila has failed to deliver. It’s not even a mediocre film and has been termed an outright disaster by many. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the Vishwak Sen starrer is faring with poor word-of-mouth. So, there’s no scope for a turnaround through over-the-counter ticket sales throughout the day.

Going by poor bookings and unfavorable reviews/reactions, Laila is heading for an underwhelming start and is heading for a collection of 1.20-1.40 crore net at the Indian box office. This is much lower than Vishwak’s last few theatrical releases. Vishwak’s last theatrical release was Mechanic Rocky, which opened at 1.55 crores. His Gangs of Godavari opened well with 5.30 crores, while Gaami opened at 4 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila also stars Aakanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, and others in key roles. Vishwak Sen is playing a dual role in the film. It is bankrolled by Shine Screens and the music is composed by Leon James.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

