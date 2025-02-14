Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, has ended its opening week. Released alongside Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar, the film has emerged as a loser in the clash and very soon, it will be out of theatres. After a slow start, it was expected to show some momentum due to its merits but sadly, it has failed miserably. In the first 7 days, it hasn’t even touched the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Another major failure of Bollywood newbies!

Last month, Azaad marked the big-screen debut of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. Since the film also featured Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, it was expected to do reasonably well. However, it turned out to be a disastrous affair at the Indian box office, wrapping up much below the 10 crore mark. After the opening week, it was almost out of theatres and ended its run at just 7.61 crore net.

Both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already debuted in films with Maharaj and The Archies, respectively, but both these films were released on OTT. So, with Loveyapa, it was their big-screen debut. Since the reviews were decent, the film was expected to earn a decent sum, but now, it is heading for a fate similar to that of Azaad.

Loveyapa at the Indian box office

Loveyapa opened at just 1.25 crores. After that, it failed to show any major improvement over the weekend and earned just 4.75 crores. On weekdays, the film dropped miserably and stayed in the 60-30 lakh range. Overall, it has wrapped up its opening week by earning a dismal 6.69 crore* net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection of Loveyapa:

Day 1- 1.25 crores

Day 2- 1.75 crores

Day 3- 1.75 crores

Day 4- 55 lakh *

* Day 5- 55 lakh *

* Day 6- 50 lakh *

* Day 7- 34 lakh*

Total- 6.69 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

