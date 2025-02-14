The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel has been maintaining a decent pace at the box office. However, the film is still far away from recovering its budget. Let us look at the box office performance of the movie on its 7th day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer earned *1.7 crore. This was a drop of almost 34% since the movie had earned 2.6 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 48.85 crore*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie stands at 57.64 crores*. The movie earned around 10.25 crores* when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Thandel comes to 67.89 crore*. It needs around 3 crores more to attain 70 crores. Going by the positive word of mouth that the movie has been receiving, it might not be difficult to achieve this mark. The movie is also around 76 lakhs away from surpassing Naga Chaitanya’s highest grossing movie Bangarraju. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Bangarraju was 49.61 crore.

Thandel Far From Budget Recovery

However, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is yet to recover its budget. The film is mounted at a scale of 75 crores. With its current India net collection of 48.85 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 65% of is budget. It needs to earn 27 crores more for the same which seems challenging at this point. It will also be losing out on the hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

