Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, isn’t performing up to the mark. After a good start, the film failed to maintain its momentum, and things became worse after it crashed on the first Monday. Yesterday, there was a slight growth, but overall, the collection is very low and is nowhere close to an exorbitant budget spent on the making. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Kollywood action thriller was released on February 6. It had a four-day extended opening weekend but failed to make the most of it. In the opening weekend, it earned only 63.25 crores. On Monday, the collection dropped to 3.20 crores, a sharp decline of 88% compared to the opening day’s 27 crores. Compared to Sunday’s 12.50 crores, it dropped 74%.

Yesterday, on day 5, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed an upward trend, but it was useless since only 3.35 crores came in. Such jumps won’t take the film anywhere, and its fate is very much sealed. Including Tuesday’s numbers, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 69.80 crore net.

Day-wise collection of Vidaamuyarchi:

Day 1- 27 crores

Day 2- 10.25 crores

Day 3- 13.50 crores

Day 4- 12.50 crores

Day 5- 3.20 crores

Day 6- 3.35 crores

Total- 69.80 crores

Reportedly, the Ajith Kumar starrer is an expensive film with a budget of a whopping 185 crores. Compared to this cost, the film has earned only 69.80 crores, meaning only 37.72% of the total budget has been recovered so far. A huge amount of 115.20 crores is yet to be recovered.

It’s clear that Vidaamuyarchi won’t recover its budget and face a box office deficit, thus ending its theatrical journey as a losing affair.

Meanwhile, globally, the film has earned 118.84 crore gross in 6 days. It includes 82.36 crore gross from India and 36.48 crore gross from overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 5: 5 Lakh Away From Beating Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & Becoming 3rd Highest-Grossing Re-Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News