Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam has turned out to be a huge success in its re-run. Backed by the terrific response from fans, the film has stunned everyone with its box office performance and has a chance to create history among Indian re-releases. In the first 5 days, it crossed the 20 crore mark, and today, it is all set to beat Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and become the third highest-grossing film among re-releases.

The Bollywood romantic drama, helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was originally released in 2016. Back then, it opened to mixed reviews from critics and was a box office failure. However, its music album was a huge success, boasting a couple of chartbusters. Now, nine years later, the film has emerged as a commercial success with surprising numbers.

After amassing an impressive 4.50 crores on the opening day, the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has maintained a stronghold at ticket windows and is the first choice among moviegoers in the Hindi belt. Shows have been increased across the country, resulting in more footfall and solid numbers by the end of the day.

On the first Monday, Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release scored 3.25 crores. On Tuesday, day 5, the film displayed a small drop of just 15% and earned an estimated 2.75 crores. With this, the total collection now stands at an estimated 22 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release:

Day 1- 4.50 crores

Day 2- 5.50 crores

Day 3- 6 crores

Day 4- 3.25 crores

Day 5- 2.75 crores

Total- 22 crores

Including taxes, the domestic collection stands at 25.96 crore gross. So today, it will beat Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release), which earned 26 crore gross to become the third highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office. It will also beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which earned 27 crore gross during its re-run. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer might even beat Tumbbad’s 38 crore gross in the lifetime run to become the highest-grossing re-release ever.

