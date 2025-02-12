Rashmika Mandanna has changed the entire box office game after the COVID-19 pandemic. One can say that she has started her new innings and is dominating like anything. Very smoothly, she has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian actress at the Indian box office post-COVID, defeating all other top heroines. Many might find it very surprising, but the numbers speak for themselves. If we compare her with another top actress, Deepika Padukone, our beloved Srivalli is way ahead in net collection.

For many stars, the post-COVID era has been disastrous, and just a few have managed to sail smoothly. In fact, there are many big stars who have revamped their box office runs in this new era. One such name is Rashmika, whose journey has been impressive. From being a national crush to being part of box office-crushing blockbusters, the actress is tasting success like never before.

The post-pandemic era for Rashmika Mandanna started with Pushpa, which amassed 268 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’s 9.57 crore net. Her Sita Ramam earned 65.49 crore net. Goodbye earned a dismal 6.75 crore net, followed by Varisu’s 178.80 crore net. Animal was a blockbuster success with 554 crore net collection. Her recent historic blockbuster Pushpa 2 followed it, earning 1265.97 crore net.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna raked in a net collection of 2348.58 crores with her post-COVID releases. She left behind Deepika Padukone by a huge margin.

Deepika Padukone’s post-COVID innings started with 83, which earned 102 crore net. It was followed by blockbuster Pathaan, earning 543.22 crore net. Her Fighter amassed 215 crore net at the Indian box office. Her last theatrical release was Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed a whopping 653.21 crore net.

Combining all this, Deepika Padukone’s total post-COVID net collection at the Indian box office stands at 1513.43 crores. If calculated, Rashmika Mandanna is leading by a huge margin of 835.15 crores. Even if we consider the collection of Singham Again (270.60 crores), which featured Deepika in an extended cameo, under DP’s tally, her total goes up to 1784.03 crores. The difference between DP and Rashmika is still huge.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

