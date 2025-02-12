Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava is ready to surprise everyone the way it is trending in advance booking at the Indian box office. After a solid response to the teaser and the trailer, everyone expected the film to do well, but now, it is clearly heading for a much bigger start. Backed by strong performance in Maharashtra, the upcoming Bollywood biggie has already surpassed the day 1 pre-sales of Gully Boy, which is Bollywood’s biggest opener on Valentine’s Day.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the magnum opus is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The concept itself is a major attraction, and the makers have played well so far with promos, resulting in good buzz and excitement at the ground level. In Maharashtra, it will behave like a front-loaded affair, and the pre-sales indicate it.

As of 10:30 am IST, Chhaava has sold tickets worth 5.85 crore gross for day 1 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 2.07 lakh tickets at the Indian box office. Out of 5.85 crores, 4.55 crores have come from Maharashtra, which clearly hints at a bumper opening in the state.

With almost 6 crore gross in the kitty through day 1 advance booking, Chhaava has surpassed Gully Boy’s final opening day pre-sales. While the exact number is unknown, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer grossed 4-5 crores in advance. And for those who aren’t aware, Gully Boy is the biggest opener among Bollywood’s Valentine’s Day releases, with a 19.40 crore net collection.

Since the Vicky Kaushal starrer has crossed pre-sales of Gully Boy effortlessly, it is also in a comfortable position to beat its actual day 1 net collection. So, we will get the new biggest Valentine’s Day opener.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has already crossed Sky Force (3.82 crore gross) to register Bollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales in 2025. With two days to go, the final number is expected to be around 10 crores or even a bit higher than that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan x Atlee Film Box Office: Needs To Earn 1067.35 Crore To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Profit [If The Film Is Not Shelved]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News