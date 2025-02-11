Salman Khan and his film with Atlee have been going through a lot of conjectures and speculations over the past few hours. Two major rumors about the film have left the B’town wondering, and these two assumptions are the budget of the film and the future of the film.

Reports have been suggesting that the budget of the film is a whopping 500 crore, the costliest film of Salman Khan’s career. However, the other report suggests that the film might not see the light of the day since Atlee is not sure about it!

However, we can neither confirm nor deny any of this report; all we can do is manifest and manifest strongly that this film brings back the Salman Khan we all have been waiting for and hope that the film does the same that happened with Shah Rukh Khan from doing Jawan!

So, considering that the Universe conspires and our manifestation is on point, then this collaboration between Atlee and the Tiger 3 superstar might need a huge lifetime collection to beat Atlee’s best and one of the biggest films in terms of box office collections!

Salman Khan x Atlee VS Jawan

Jawan was mounted on a budget of 300 crore, and the film earned 640.42 crore at the box office. It churned out a profit of 113.47%. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Atlee’s upcoming film is said to be mounted on a budget of 500 crore. So, in order to beat Jawan’s profits, Salman Khan’s upcoming film needs to earn a total of 1067.35 crore to beat Jawan’s profit and earn a hit tag for the film.

But all these numbers would be true only if the film is not being shelved as per the reports. Hoping it would see the light of the day!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

