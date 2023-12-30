Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 At The Indian Box Office
Diwali 2023 saw the return of Salman Khan as super spy Avinash Sigh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya in the highly-anticipated Tiger 3. This time, Emraan Hashmi joined the franchise as a villain. The film did business well over 250 crores at the Indian box office success but failed to emerge as a successful affair. Keep reading to know more!

Earlier in 2023, YRF made its Spy Universe official with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. As the film was a huge success, with earnings going above 500 crores at the Indian box office, expectations were sky-high for the Tiger threequel. Also, considering the festive season of Diwali, the biggie was expected to perform better than Pathaan. In reality, the film underperformed.

Tiger 3 saw an odd release on Sunday (12th November) and failed to capitalize on the Diwali festive season due to mixed word-of-mouth and Cricket World Cup matches. As a result, after a solid start of 44.50 crores, the film finished its lifetime run at 286 crores at the Indian box office. Due to its huge budget, the biggie got a ‘losing’ verdict in Koimoi’s box office verdicts of 2023.

Check out the daily breakdown of Tiger 3 at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 44.50 crores

Day 2- 59.25 crores

Day 3- 44.75 crores

First weekend- 148.50 crores

Day 4- 21.25 crores

Day 5- 18.50 crores

Day 6- 13.25 crores

Day 7- 18.75 crores

First week- 220.25 crores

Day 8- 10.50 crores

Day 9- 7.35 crores

Day 10- 6.70 crores

Day 11- 6.10 crores

Day 12- 5.30 crores

Day 13- 3.83 crores

Day 14- 5.79 crores

Second week- 45.57 crores

Day 15- 6.81 crores

Day 16- 3.09 crores

Day 17- 2.31 crores

Day 18- 2.21 crores

Day 19- 2.06 crores

Total- 16.48

Remaining days- 3.70 crores

Lifetime- 286 crores

