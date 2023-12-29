It was 34 years ago that Salman Khan entered the film industry as a lead actor on December 29, 1989. He came, he saw, and he conquered with his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who also made his debut in the film industry. The third debutante from this film was Bhagyashree.

Now, as Salman stepped onto the silver screen, the opening numbers hinted at hopeful numbers at the box office. However, with this film, Bhaijaan became a breakthrough box office star, which was something none imagined.

In fact, when Salman Khan auditioned for Prem’s role for the first time, he was eventually rejected. His audition clip for the film is viral all over the internet. But maybe Sooraj Barjatya saw Prem’s innocence in him, and the film came back to Salman when Armaan Kohli, Vindoo Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Piyush Mishra.

While Sooraj Barjatya rejected the Tiger superstar since he looked ‘small,’ the giant numbers of Maine Pyar Kiya are a testimony to the fact that if the Rajshri Productions had not settled for Bhaijaan, these giant numbers could have been a distant dream!

Salman Khan’s Day 1 At The Box Office – Maine Pyar Kiya’s Opening Day

Salman Khan had already done a film before Maine Pyar Kiya, which was titled Bahu Ho To Aisi, playing Rekha’s brother-in-law, who was hot-headed. However, neither the film worked nor did anyone notice the superstar. Maine Pyar Kiya was released at the box office on December 29 and collected 22 lakh net in India. This was Salman’s first opening number at the box office!

Maine Pyar Kiya Weekend Box Office Collection

For the weekend, the film could collect only in the range of 50 – 60 lakh and hit the 1 crore mark only after a week. However, the hysteria of the film was visible in the box office collection of the following weeks. The romantic drama registered more than 1 crore for 4 continuous weeks.

Maine Pyar Kiya Lifetime Box Office Collection

The film grew in people’s minds and settled in their hearts, and over 10 weeks, it completed its run at the box office, finally collecting a whopping 14.31 crore at the box office. In fact, it was Salman Khan’s mania all over – from ‘Ek Ladka aur Ek Ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte’ to the film’s Antakshari section, everything was discussed amongst film buffs.

Maine Pyar Kiya Worldwide Box Office Collection

Salman Khan did not rule in India, but he witnessed love worldwide and enjoyed a massive fan following overnight. MPK registered an almost gross collection of 27.50 crore with an estimated overseas collection of over 4.5 crore.

Maine Pyar Kiya Profit At The Box Office

Sooraj Barjatya’s debut film was made on a decent budget of 4 crore, and it earned almost 250% profit at the box office. In fact, the opening number of 22 lakh also collected 63.64 times higher lifetime collection – a whopping jump of a total of 6600%. Phew, these are too many numbers to remember!

Maine Pyar Kiya – Highest Grosser Of The Year

Salman Khan‘s debut film at the box office was the highest-grosser of the year, with a collection of 14.31 crore. Not only this, but it was also the highest-grossing film of that decade!

Well, that is how Bhaijaan made his debut at the box office. Such a ‘number-ful’ debut indeed!

