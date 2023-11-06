Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. He is also competing with Shah Rukh Khan to deliver the biggest opening in the Spy Universe, beating the almost 57 crore opening by Pathaan. However, while Bhaijaan strives to take the top spot at the Box Office in 2023, he was ruling in the year 1999.

It was in this year that the Sultan actor was in the best phase of his career as he delivered five films along with a super cute cameo. The superstar delivered two superhits, one blockbuster, and two flops in the same year, along with a cameo that was well remembered for some of the funniest reasons.

In 1999, Salman Khan claimed the top spot with his film Hum Saath Saath Hain’s success at the box office. The Sooraj Barjatya family drama had the superstar playing Prem. The film collected 40 crore at the Box Office and turned out the highest grosser of the year 1999. But what was interesting was that spots 2 and 3 were also claimed by Salman.

At number 2 was David Dhawan’s directorial Biwi No. 1, which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. At number 3 was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai. While Biwi No. 1 collected 26 crore at the Box Office, HDDCS earned 25 crore.

The other two Salman Khan films, which collected almost 10 crores each but were box office flops, were Hello Brother and Jaanam Samjhaa Karo. Cumulatively, Salman Khan had a year of almost 110 crore. Interestingly, while it was a glorious year for Salman, it was a dry spell for Shah Rukh Khan, who managed to enter the top 10 highest grossers of the year at number 10, with Baadshah earning only 15.25 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1999:

Hum Saath Saath Hain – 40 Crore Biwi No. 1 – 26 Crore Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – 25 Crore Taal – 22 Crore Sarfarosh – 19 Crore Mann – 17.25 Crore Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain – 17 Crore Kachche Dhaage – 16.5 Crore Haseena Maan Jaayegi – 15.5 Crore Baadshah – 15.25 Crore

Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up to match up Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with his new installment of the Tiger series – Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office Collection Day 10: Vikrant Massey Starrer Crosses The Milestone Of 20 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News