Tiger 3 is all set to roar at the Indian box office this Sunday onwards, and the storm will grip the entire nation. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, the film will be aiming to become the biggest outing in YRF’s Spy Universe. As far as advance booking for day 1 is concerned, it is moving in the right direction, but Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has set a big target. Keep reading to know more!

After Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, Maneesh Sharma joined the bandwagon in directing the Tiger film, leaving him a big responsibility. The pre-release around the film is sky-high, and everyone is expecting it to be much bigger than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While everything has fallen in the right place so far, the task of being #1 in Spy Universe isn’t an easy task.

Pathaan had that euphoria around it as Shah Rukh Khan was returning to the big screen after four years. As expected, it went into riot mode as soon as the advance booking commenced. Be it National Cinema Chains, normal multiplexes, or single screens, the film saw phenomenal response and posted a monstrous pre-sales number for the opening day.

For those who don’t know, Pathaan had sold tickets worth 32.43 crores gross all across the nation (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 1. This was a historic response and a very surprising number, considering the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a non-holiday opener.

Tiger 3 has the advantage of being a Sunday release, and even the Diwali season will give a further impetus. The only concern is that the film is releasing on Laxmi Pujan, a day that witnesses a low turnout of the family audience. But that shouldn’t be a problem as it’s an event film, and a lot of things are contributing to boosting its buzz among the audience.

As of today’s 7 a.m., Tiger 3 had sold tickets worth 4.35 crores gross in India and is going in the right direction to register an earth-shattering total.

As of now, it’s difficult to say that the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will surpass Pathaan’s final day 1 advance booking number. Let’s wait and see how it performs over the next couple of days, as big films usually slow down in pre-sales after an initial rocking start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

