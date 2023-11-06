The storm of Tiger 3 is coming, and we’re already witnessing its early signs at the box office. Marking the much-awaited return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, this time, the film brings in a new intriguing baddie in the form of Emraan Hashmi. The stage is getting set, and here’s the day 1 advance booking report you must be aware of!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel is hitting theatres on an unusual day, and that’s Sunday. The day of Laxmi Pujan is a day that witnesses low turnout during Diwali, but there’s no such effect on this upcoming biggie as pre-sales are going in full swing. In fact, we’re going to see one of the biggest starts in the history of Bollywood, if not the biggest.

The advance booking for Tiger 3 officially started on 5th November, but actually, tickets started getting sold like hotcakes a day before as the ticket counter was made open at selected theatres. So, it’s been 48 hours since pre-sales went live in India, and the response has been phenomenal so far, to say the least. It could be described as the best-performing Salman Khan film in terms of pre-sales.

Till today, 7 a.m., Tiger 3 has amassed 4.35 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It comprises a sale of 1.43+ lakh tickets all across the country, which is huge as there are still 6 days to go for the film’s release. With each surpassing day, the response will only get better, eventually leading to a staggering number.

This Salman Khan-led spy thriller is an event film and is enjoying fantastic demand in both big multiplexes and single screens. It’s just like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which saw tremendous response among multiplex as well as single-screen audiences.

While Tiger 3 is itself a hot property due to the franchise’s track record and Spy Universe, cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have taken the buzz to the next level. All these factors are leading to a phenomenal response in the advance booking, and in the next few days, we’ll see the box office exploding.

