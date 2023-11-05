Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s union turned out to be the most beneficial outing, even for Tamil cinema. We’re talking about Leo, which is inches away from achieving the 600 crore milestone and becoming the second highest-grossing Kollywood film worldwide. Scroll below for all the details!

Leo released on 19th October to mixed reviews from critics. Despite the not-so-positive word of mouth, Thalapathy Vijay fans continued to shower love on their icon, and there was barely any effect on footfalls witnessed at the ticket windows. In fact, the numbers only got better, and here we are, ready to celebrate another milestone at the box office!

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Leo’s worldwide collections have risen to 574.81 crores gross on Day 17. Out of this, 388.81 crores gross are from India, while the remaining 186 crores gross are contributions from the overseas markets.

With about 25 crores more in the kitty, Thalapathy Vijay will officially be the second Kollywood star after Rajinikanth to enter the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office. He will also beat the collections of Jailer (605 crores gross) while 2.0 leads with 655.44 crores gross, a considerable margin.

In terms of Indian collections, Leo is eyeing Karthikeya 2‘s 30 crores in the Hindi belt. With collections of 25.25 crores in its kitty, it is inches away from unlocking yet another milestone and attaining the ‘hit’ verdict at the box office.

Leo is the third film in Lokesh Cinematic Universe, after Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It is also, so far, the most successful film in the franchise. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Thalapathy 68, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It includes an ensemble cast of Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, Premji, Vaibhav, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Mohan, Laila, VTV Ganesh, Ameer, and Yogi Babu.

