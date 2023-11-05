Salman Khan led Tiger 3 is only a week away from its big release, and the anticipation is at par. Advance booking for the film co-starring Katrina Kaif began yesterday, and some crazy numbers have been witnessed within a span of 24 hours. It looks like another 2023 blockbuster is in the making, and below are all the details you need!

After a dry spell, 2023 has finally been a savior for Hindi cinema. The year started with the grand success of Pathaan, and the streak continued with other blockbusters like The Kerala Story, Gadar 2, and Jawan. The third franchise of Tiger will be extra special due to the crossover between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s spy universe.

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Tiger 3 has added massive collections of 1 crore gross (excluding block seats) on day 1. These are updates till 7 am this morning. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s reunion on the big screens has surely left fans excited, and the graph will only grow upwards in the coming days.

In addition, 34,500+ tickets have already been sold out within such a short time frame. With advance booking finally picking up momentum, it looks like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is set to create some records at the box office. And with full-fledged bookings starting today, it is to be seen where the spy thriller lands with its final pre-release collections.

Currently, Pathaan holds the crown of the highest opening day with 57 crores in the spy universe, leaving behind other biggies like War, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Will Salman Khan leave behind Shah Rukh Khan’s whopping collections? There are high chances of that happening.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The action thriller is slated for a 12th November 2023 release, which also marks the occasion of Laxmi Puja in India. Emraan Hashmi will be pitting against Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, and Vishal Jethwa, amongst others, will be seen in pivotal roles.

