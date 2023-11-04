12th Fail is enjoying a good run at the box office now. After a dip on Thursday due to the India v/s Sri Lanka World Cup match, the film bounced back quite well on Friday with a much bigger number. If Thursday collections stood at 1.30 crores, Friday was much ahead of that with 1.75 crores coming in. What’s remarkable is that this is more than 50% ahead of the film’s first day collections of 1.10 crores, which pretty much tells the tale.

12th Fail is on a very good wicket now and a lifetime number of over 30 crores is a given. In fact, the Vikrant Massey starrer has already collected 14.75 crores and today, it will see a very good jump. While it’s a given that the 2.50 crores mark would be crossed, anything over 3 crores would be really good. After all, tomorrow, the growth would be restricted again due to India v/s South Africa World Cup match, which means it needs to have the biggest number of its run so far today.

Last Sunday, the film had netted 3.10 crores and if, somehow, it ends up doubling its collections from yesterday, it would be a really good feat. Yes, it would be difficult for sure, but considering the fact that there is practically nil competition around it, there is an outside chance of this actually happening.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

