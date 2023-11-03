Salman Khan is gearing up for the next installment of the OG Spy World with Tiger 3. Before Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films created an idea to play with the concept of a Spy Universe, it was only Tiger and his spy world where he lived and fought with Zoya. While Ek Tha Tiger, helmed by Kabir Khan, was the OG Spy World film, it was followed by a sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Now, with the Tiger threequel, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are ready to make the franchise a 1000 crore worth asset for YRF. It is expected that the much-acclaimed action film would work wonders at the Box Office. Considering the current wave of action films like Pathaan, Gadar, and Jawan, all securing a 500+ crore number at the box office, Tiger threequel is expected to work on the same lines.

The first two Tiger films were super successful, which motivated YRF to create another spy world with Kabir, who was played by Hrithik Roshan in War. The film was helmed by Siddharth Anand and collected a whopping 319 crore at the box office.

War’s success was phenomenal. It even created a record with its opening day collection. Later, when Shah Rukh Khan had to make a comeback after Zero’s debacle, he rested his trust on YRF, which created another spy world where the superstar played Pathaan. The film was a shocker at the box office as it collected 543.22 crore in its lifetime, and SRK reclaimed his throne as the Box Office King.

It was then the idea of a Spy Universe originated bringing the three spies, Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan, eventually for a film together. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan already united for Pathaan and will reunite for Tiger 3, after which they will unite for one more time for a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan.

While Ek Tha Tiger collected 198 crore at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai collected 339.16 crore, standing cumulatively at 537 crore. Currently, the Spy Universe films Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan cumulatively stand at a total of 1399 crore. Tiger 3 is expected to perform like a beast, which would take the Spy Universe total close to a whopping 2000 crore.

Interestingly, while Tiger 3 is expected to earn at least 500+ crore, Salman Khan will have the highest-earning franchise with the three Tiger films collecting almost 1000 crore. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is ready to release on Diwali, November 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

