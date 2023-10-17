Tiger 3 has created the right kind of buzz ahead of its release. After teasing fans with posters and a teaser, the makers finally dropped the official trailer online, which took the web by storm for all the right reasons. Starring Salman Khan in the lead, the action thriller will also see Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to appear in a cameo appearance. After a long wait, the third installment of the Tiger franchise is returning. Kabir Khan, who helmed Ek Tha Tiger, has recently opened up about his exit.

For the unversed, the first part was helmed by Kabir, while Ali Abbas Zafar took forward the 2nd part, Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, the third installment will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the latest interview, KK spoke about his exit and said he wanted it to be a franchise.

Speaking about the same, Kabir Khan stated that he had created Tiger and always wanted it to turn into a franchise. However, the filmmaker also spoke about YRF turning it into a Spy Universe, which also includes War and Pathaan. He told News 18, “There is always a sense of being a part of the endeavor as I created Tiger (the character) with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) so there is a special connection with this franchise. It’s been more than a decade and I have been super proud of it.

He went on to add that despite Tiger 3 not being his film, he is still super nervous as he’s really curious to know what the story will be all about. Further being a true sport, he said that he plans to see it only on the big screen cheering and whistling with the audience.

When asked about Tiger first turning into a franchise and later joining the Spy Universe, Kabir Khan said, “We always had the idea of making this film into a franchise but we never thought of spy universe. I don’t know about Adi because he is a visionary filmmaker and likes to keep his cards close to his chest so maybe he must have some idea (laughs), but we never discussed it as such. I also feel that the whole ‘universe’ concept started only a few years back that too in Hollywood so I don’t think the concept existed when we were shooting the film. But I am excited for the YRF Spyverse and it’s a good thing as long as the audiences are enjoying it. Both Tiger and Zoya’s character (played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif respectively are iconic now.”

