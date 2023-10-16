Who could have thought that three different worlds, all built with a common thread that of a spy-thriller, would end up uniting into an Indian Spy Universe and one that has all the potential to be a mass entertainer? While we were welcomed in 2023 with the adrenaline rush of seeing Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen, it looks like Salman Khan is here to mark the end of the year, which is one of the best years for Hindi cinema with Tiger 3.

As we move towards Diwali, Salman is here to treat us all, and he has teased what is in store with the first trailer of the much anticipated Tiger 3. But the highlight of the trailer are the first two frames that announce the birth of the Spy Universe and that the movie is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The scale has just hit another level, and the expectations from the franchise have skyrocketed.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, with the story credited to Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan on the screenplay, Tiger 3 seems to be a spy drama where the agent wants to stay low, but it is the situation that now puts his family in danger that brings him back. A classic blueprint where the fight is against countries but also personal; there is too much potential in the story. The dialogues seem like they are indeed written for the big screen and a collective movie-watching experience.

Salman Khan, after a series of duds, is back at his most revered franchise, and his style is back. The trailer gives us a very interesting sneak peek into a very vulnerable side of Tiger, and it will be interesting to see him break down, collect himself, and fight the baddies. Katrina Kaif owns this franchise from the backseat, and her action calibre deserves a special mention. She fights men like she was born to take them down. A combat sequence in a Turkish Hammam with both women dressed in nothing but a towel becomes the highlight.

Not much is revealed about Emraan Hashmi’s villain, but his smirk is enough to keep us rooting for him and the mystery he walks around with. Interestingly, the music department is now led by Pritam after Sajid Wajid working on Ek Tha Tiger & Vishal-Shekhar on Tiger Zinda Hai. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil & Amitabh Bhattacharya, which only makes us excited for the soulful and pop culture-charged album this is going to be.

All in all, Tiger 3 seems like a complete package of masala entertainment with no room for subtlety. But then, aren’t we all back to the cinema where we are suspending our disbelief & surrendering to a good idea? Hope the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer continues to shine.

Tiger 3 hits the big screen on November 12, 2023; stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Must Read: Shamshera Trailer Review: The Ranbir Kapoor Season Is Back & This One Does Promise A Visual Treat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News