Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has finally been watched & ‘mazedaar!’ was the first thought that came to my mind after watching Karan Johar try to bring back the formula which worked as a charm for Bollywood ages ago, but it kind of faded away in the dearth of doing either commercial movies or experimental cinema.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Tum Kya Miley’ look was bashed by many for not visually being as appealing as KJo’s past romantic heroes, but the trailer will tone down every resistance about the same. Singh’s Rocky has certain characteristics and is from a certain period to own that look and I’m not complaining at all.

For Alia Bhatt, this seems to be a 2 States redux directed by Karan Johar but with a hilarious twist, and she’s looking as graceful as ever. Her ‘sophisticated & well-educated’ Rani falls for the extremely dumb-witted Rocky and they decide to do a ‘switch’. Nope, I won’t reveal what it’s like on many other websites because I want y’all to watch this with the same enthusiasm as me.

It seems like Karan Johar will majorly play around 2 major genres in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comedy & Drama. Don’t worry Alveerians, the romance will be the base on which the unabashed fun & heartstring emotions will be set. Ranveer Singh as Rocky would surely remind you of Bitoo Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat) at places, but KJo looks to have dumbed it down even further.

When someone’s reading a newspaper to discuss how the voting percentage is so low in India and everyone should vote, Rocky would jump in to say stop voting because they don’t have Shamita anymore and assume they’re talking about Bigg Boss. That’s how Rocky is, and he’s all set to bring back the mad fun.

Bringing back Ranveer in an unabashed comedic zone is one of the smartest decisions made by Karan Johar because the quintessential romantic hero role would’ve risked things just like they did for Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This is the zone Ranveer Singh, Alia & Karan could completely master bringing back families to the cinema halls after so long with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Just Google ‘Best Family Entertainers’ and you’ll see how always the top choices are from the 90s and 2000s when Sooraj Barjatya, Yash Chopra & then Karan Johar used to master this genre. The last film that proudly owned this tag has to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and that was almost a decade ago, even that one inclined more towards the bond of Salman Khan & Harshaali Malhotra.

3 Idiots (2009) was more about friendship and human values & Dangal was Dangal. Salman Khan did try to reinvent the family entertainer genre with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but failed to do so, in my humble opinion. Yes, we’ve had films like the Dulhania franchise, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhai Ho as this era’s family entertainers, but to be honest, I’ve missed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Aapke Hai Koun & more. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an important film because this could bring back Bollywood to Bollywood with Karan Johar’s mantra ‘It’s all about loving your family!’

