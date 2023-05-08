When two superstars come together, the result is always electric. That’s exactly what happened when Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh shared the stage on Big Boss 16. The two actors, who are known for their unique styles and love for the craft of acting, had a conversation that left audiences in awe.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, had nothing but praise for Ranveer Singh. The actor, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, was called “fantastic” by Salman. “One cannot be diplomatic or lie about it. Ranveer is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow, even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes, and he is fantastic,” said Salman.

But it wasn’t just Ranveer Singh’s style that impressed Salman. The Superstar went on to talk about Ranveer’s love for films and his dedication to the craft of acting. “He knows my films and dialogues more than me. Not just me; he knows Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh’s too. He deserves to be in this industry because he is the biggest fan of films,” said Salman.

Salman Khan‘s praise for Ranveer Singh only adds to the actor’s growing fan base. With each passing film, Ranveer is proving that he is here to stay and is set to become one of the biggest stars of his generation.

