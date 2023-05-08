Shah Rukh Khan, apart from his acting skills, is especially known for his wittiness and charming personality. His sarcastic comebacks and witty responses are all that we look for when he is out giving interviews or even holding his QnA sessions on his Twitter handle. Once, he and Abhishek Bachchan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, and when AB called SRK a blessed actor, his response left everyone in the audience in splits. Keep scrolling to read further!

SRK returned to the screens after 4 years with the film Pathaan and on the work front, he has back-to-back lined-up projects, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. His onscreen presence, his charisma, his acting skills deserve special mention.

However, when Abhishek Bachchan shared that Shah Rukh Khan is truly ‘blessed’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, the superstar trolled himself by saying, “Mera sabse bada problem yeh hai yaar mera na koi talent nahi manta. Sab kehte hai blessed hai, blessed hai, blessed hai. Mere 5 picture e chal gayi meko laga flu ke jaise dimple se nikal padi, toh dimple bhi toh mere hi hai na. Phir uske baad humare ek driver hua karte the Kabira toh woh humse pehle Mithun da ke the, uske pehle Dharam ji ke the, uske pehle Rajesh Khanna sab ke the. Toh jab mere 4, 5, 10 film e chal gayi toh woh kehne lage mera luck hi aisa hai jis star ke saath kaam karta hoon woh superstar ban jaate hai.”

Going forward in the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Phir 15 saal ke baad phirbhi jab meri picture e chalne lagi tab meri mother-in-law kehti hai ki ‘kuch nai hai ga yeh te meri kudi di kismat hai warna tera kuch nahi'” and left the audience in bursts of laughter.

Check out the video as shared by srk__army_ on Instagram:

One of the netizens lauded Shah Rukh and wrote, “his sense of humour and the way he roast ..he is amazing .. he is talented and yes his hard work made him blessed too.”

Another one commented, “Talented toh hai hii saathme sense of humour ke baadshah hai 🔥❤️SRK❤️”

Well, isn’t Shah Rukh Khan the best? The answer should always be ‘YES’. Haha!

