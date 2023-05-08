Social Media is a dark and evil place when it comes to celebs being on constant target for trolls. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was attacked by social media for her appearance at a fashion event, for her dress, and the way she handled her dress. While netizens called out the actress for her body language, she was trolled for her fashion choice.

At an awards event held which were meant to appreciate, style and fashion sense, Janhvi was specifically trolled on both the parameters as she posed for the cameras but had a little goofy moment while she was stuck up on her dress and tried to struggle through it. What Janhvi chose to wear, without an attendant, became a problem of sorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor appeared at the event in a cl*avage-hugging off-shoulder gown. While the gown was minimal clothing towards her upper body, it had a long long tail. The actress completed her look with high heels. However, the tail of the gown became a problem as she walked towards the paps corner.

The Mili actress got stuck in the gown’s tail as she walked toward the carpet area. So when, Janhvi Kapoor was settling down to pose she tried to manage the tail of her gown. But since her cl*avage-hugging off-shoulder gown did not allow her to bend a lot, she decided to unfurl her tail with her heels struggling and tampering the clothing a lot.

This gesture did not go down well with the netizens and as usual, Janhvi Kapoor was trolled and called out for not being able to carry, what she chose to wear at an event. “In logon ko location par sweeper ki zaroorat nahi hoti hogi”, trolled one iser for the very long tail. Another user wrote, “Areee yaar pura thaan lapet lia kya kapde ki?” One more user mocked, “Safai Karne Ka Zarurat Nahi Hai Bhai.”

While actors generally have appointed attendants, from their designers to manage such heavy gowns, the Mili actress had none, and people could not bear her constant struggle. One user questioned, “Aisi dress decide hi kyun karte ho?” Another one pointed out, “struggle for fashion.” One user announced, “Bad body language.” One more user mocked her, “Ye hota hai real struggle outsiders kya Jane!”

Some of the netizens had issues with only Janhvi Kapoor handling the dress inappropriately. A user pointed out, “Why is she doing that? So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer?” One more comment read, “I feel sad for the designer……. No matter how much you are struggling with the outfit you should always respect the clothes you have landed…I know you gave money. But it feels wrong and it is wrong.”

Another netizen called out the actress and wrote, “Bechare designers ne itne mehnat se banaya dress and yaha koi izzat hi nahi.” You can watch the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s original film Mili and won accolades for her performance. She will be seen in Dharma Productions’ next Mr. and Mrs. Mahi where she is paired opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao and they play a couple who are both cricketers.

Janhvi recently has grabbed a lot of attention for her next project opposite the RRR star Jr NTR. She will also be seen sharing space with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In A Scintillating Cut-Out Gown With A Backless Detailing, Gets Trolled As One Says “It’s Padding Everywhere Nothing Is Real”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News