Kareena Kapoor Khan has become choosy about her movie selection, and we don’t see her regularly on the big screen. It was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where she made her last big screen appearance. Now, the actress is back in the headlines but not for a good reason. Recently, a Marathi filmmaker, Mahesh Tilekar has made shocking claims against Bebo and below is all you need to know.

In the past, we have heard stories about actors showing arrogance or acting pricey with their fans and staff. And yes, Kareena’s name is included in that list. Now, once again, Kareena has found herself in a similar matter as Mahesh Tilekar has made some claims against her through a long Marathi post on Instagram.

Sharing the reference of Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly ignoring Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Mahesh Tilekar wrote, “Recently, I watched an interview of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who narrated an incident when he was returning to India from London. He said that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor was sitting in front of him and he greeted the people who approached him but she ignored all the fans who wished interact with her, disrespecting their emotions. The incident disturbed Murthy very much. What is the use of such arrogance?”

Mahesh further shared an incident where Kareena Kapoor Khan acted pricey when a Marathi co-star approached her. “Eight years ago, we were waiting in the check-in line at the airport when I noticed Kareena was standing next to one of the actresses from our programme. She went to Kareena Kapoor and greeted her. She wanted to click a pic with Kareena but the Bollywood star ignored her, leaving her upset. She had even worked in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not care to turn around to look at her,” the filmmaker quoted.

He even took a dig at celebs like Radhika Apte by saying, “These celebs do not have issues in interacting with fans when promoting their OTT shows or films, but can’t show decency otherwise. Radhika Apte had said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, while promoting her Hindi film, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers.”

What are your thoughts about Mahesh Tilekar’s claim against Kareena Kapoor Khan? Share with us through comments!

