Malaika Arora is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. She’s known for her grandeur and her fit lifestyle and never misses an opportunity to give us body goals with her perfect figure. Last night, Malaika made a stunning appearance in a red cut-out dress, giving a glimpse of her busty cleav*ge through it, and netizens are now reacting to her video on social media as they’re trolling her in comments and comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Malaika is hugely popular among fans, with over 17 million followers on Instagram. The diva is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and the couple often make headlines for their PDA on social media and share mushy pictures of each other on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about her recent appearance, Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance in the city donning a revealing cut-out dress, giving a sneak peek of her busty cleav*ge through it. The actress looked absolutely hot and fiery in the dress and accessorised her outfit with a shimmery clutch.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Paiso ke liye kya kya karna padta Hai”

Another user commented, “Urfi se liya hey ky dress😂”

A third commented, “Urfi ne sbko bigad diya …. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Lagta hai urfi ap ka dress ki designer hai 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ trolling Malaika Arora for her latest appearance in the city and comparing her with Uorfi Javed? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Celebrated By P*rn Star Kendra Lust, Shares Her Lusty Photo In A Black Br* Posing With A Gun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News