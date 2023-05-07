American adult movie star Kendra Lust shares her excitement as Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about his upcoming movie’s announcement. The upcoming action entertainer Jawan has already excited the audiences as SRK dropped a monochrome frame of himself while announcing the date of the movie. As many of his fans rejoiced at the announcement, one unexpected fan retweeted about the same and has got the internet talking about it.

It is not the first time Kendra Lust has shared her excitement about any topic related to her Indian fans. Last month, she also retweeted about the incident of Patna Junction when a p*rn movie was accidentally played on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the American p*rn star tweeted, “Waiting for this masterpiece,” and added, “Motion Poster is amazing, that BGM by @anirudhofficial is Fire 🥵. Can’t wait for #Jawan.” Interestingly, she posted a photo of herself dressed in some form of roleplay in her video with a mask and a gun in her hand. Her photo is somewhat similar to the Shah Rukh Khan’s look which has been teased since the announcement of the project.

Notably, the appreciation and special mention to musician Anirudh is what everyone has got talking about. Many netizens went berzerk as they commented on their opinion about Kendra Lust promoting Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Take a look at her Tweet here.

“I have sent your profiles toh Aaditya Chopra, he is launching you in his next movie,” said a user taking a dig at p*rn star.

😂😂😂

I have sent your profiles toh Aaditya Chopra, he is launching you in his next movie — amit (@amit37378870) May 7, 2023

Another added, “Kendra ki jawani with jawan”

Kendra ki jawani with jawan — Aniket (@AniiMass) May 7, 2023

With all that, The Atlee directorial movie starring Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to release on September 7. Before the official announcement, the film was also the Twitter buzz for quite some days now, and Kendra Lust’s tweet has just added more fire to it. Many complained about SRK’s face not being visible in the poster. Leading to which the Pathaan actor treated his fans to a picture of himself after many social media users expressed dismay about missing him in the recent poster of his upcoming film, Jawan.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Salman Khan Took A Dig At Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Aamir Khan Amid His ‘Fake Abs In Ek Tha Tiger’ Controversy: “…Soon I Will Have Abs & They Won’t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News