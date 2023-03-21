Bihar’s Patna railways station was in the news after a significant goof-up embarrassed the public and everyone around it. Everyone on the station’s platform was shocked when an adult film started playing on the TV screen installed for the general public. While netizens left no remorse in trolling the situation, famous P*rnographic film actor Kendra Lust recently reacted to the incident on Twitter. Read on to find out more about it!

As the video was reportedly played for around 3 minutes, it has also been reported that passengers have filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Additionally, Dutta Communications, the agency responsible for running advertisements on the TV screens, has been blacklisted by the Indian Railways, and a heavy fine has also been imposed.

The incident was reported on Sunday around 9:30 AM, as per the reports. Every passenger and general public was baffled when the adult film started playing instead of the advertisements that were supposed to play on the platform’s TV sets. While Twitter was trending #PatnaJunction, Kendra Lust tweeted her hot photo in a purple tank top.

In reply to the tweet by Kendra Lust about Patna Junction, a user said, “It was ur Video, did u know this 😅😉” Kendra Lust replied, “I hope lol”.

While netizens left no chance to show their sarcasm, a user later posted a photo of Johnny Sins as a security guard. The caption of the post said, “New security agency hired to avoid similar incidents 😜😜😜😜”

New security agency hired to avoid similar incidents 😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/bhDJ1aZxVY — Iffy (@Iffy2023) March 21, 2023

Another added, “International level p pahuch gyi h baat”

@22ankitsingh International level p pahuch gyi h baat — PAWAN SHARMA (@drpwn_neo) March 20, 2023

Another netizen thanked her and tweeted,

In this sad phase of life you have given immense pleasure to all of us. Thankyou kendra from bottom of my heart. — Sigma (@Sagarkajam) March 21, 2023

Let us know what do you think about it

