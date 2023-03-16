Hold on to your seats because Rana Naidu is here to rule the streaming world! In just one week, this epic series has become the #1 most-watched show in India and has made it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 most watched non-English series. And that’s not all, to celebrate the success, Netflix dropped a new track called “Baap Aa Gaya”, featuring the legendary King and RollRida. This high-energy banger is sure to get you grooving into the weekend!

But wait, it gets better! The music video for “Baap Aa Gaya” is a visual feast that takes you on a ride through Rana Naidu’s childhood and gives you a sneak peek into the world of the mighty fixer. The video is all things exciting, with slick choreography and stunning effects that will leave you spellbound. Trust us, you won’t be able to take your eyes off it!

Talking about working with King and RollRida to bring Baap Aa Gaya to life, Rana Daggubati said, “Rana Naidu is a world of its own. He’s a complex character with a dark past, especially with his father Naga. ‘Baap Aa Gaya’ captures that essence perfectly, and we couldn’t think of anyone better than King and RollRida to bring it to life. I’ve been listening to this song on repeat for weeks, and I’m confident audiences will do the same. I’m very grateful for the love that the show has received and the song feels like a perfect celebration! Working with King and RollRida was unforgettable. They’re true masters of their craft.

So what are you waiting for? Let Rana Naidu sort your weekend with “Baap Aa Gaya” because after all, Rana sabko sort kar sakta hai… uske baap ko bhi!

Catch Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati rule the screen in Rana Naidu – streaming exclusively on Netflix.

