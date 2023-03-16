Indian television has a number of shows spread across all genres, and each of them has a massive fanbase. And every week, a list reveals which shows have been watched the most in the last seven days. This week’s list is in, and it sees the Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa again at the top spot.

While this Star Plus show remains at the No 1 spot, the GEC’s (General Entertainment Channels) six other shows also made it to the Top 10. Scroll below to know all the shows that made it to the TRP List in the order of which was the most watched.

As per the BARC ratings shared online (via Telly Chakkar) Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa topped the TRP list with a 3.1 rating. Following it – but with a significant difference in viewership was Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie, with ratings of 2.6, 2.4 and 2.3, respectively.

Still continuing to make a strong presence on the TRP list were Star Plus’ Faltu, Pandya Store and Yeh Hai Chahatein, with an average viewership of 2.2, 2.0 and 1.9, respectively. This week, the first non-Star Plus show on the list was the much-loved and longest-running drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a viewership of 1.8.

The next two spots on the Top 10 list are occupied by Zee TV’S Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, with a rating of 1.6. Following these shows with just a point difference are Teri Meri Doriyaann, Kumkum Bhagya and the singing reality show Indian Idol.

Occupying the 14th to 20th position on this week’s TRP list were Naagin 6, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Udaariyaan, Parineetii, The Kapil Sharma Show, Chashni and Dharampatni respectively.

Did your favourite show or shows make it to the top 20 list this week? Let us know in the comments.

