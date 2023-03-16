Shiv Thakare is a name known all across India. After participating in Bigg Boss Marathi —and being crowned its winner, Shiv was one of the strongest players in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Now, as her pictures and videos out on social — and his minutes old Instagram post, Shiv is the proud owner of a new car.

That’s right. Shiv has brought himself a brand new car worth lakhs of rupees. Read on to know more about it and his fans’ reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per an ETimes report and pictures/videos out on social media, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare has purchased his first car. The site reported the reality show fame saying that even if it’s not a Mercedes, for him, it will always be more valuable than the luxury car.

As per the report, Shiv’s purchase is a brand new black colour Harrier car. They reported him saying, “Before buying I had asked them about the car’s average multiple times and my friend was like brother we must not ask the average because it’s Rs 30 lakhs car.” Shiv says he is super happy and can’t believe his dream of buying a car has finally come true.

Sharing the news on social media, Shiv wrote on Instagram, “Ganpati Bappa Morya My first new car after 2 second hand cars Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

Commenting on Viral Bhayani’s post sharing the news, a Shiv Thakare fan wrote, “Jab shiv bigg boss me aaya tha to usne kaha tha ki jabse mai bigg boss marathi kiya hu aur train me safar karta hu to bas mujhe bogi ke aadhe log hi pahchante hai mai chahta hu mujhe puri bogi k log pahchane….to uspar salman Khan ne kaha tha mai chahta hu tum train se nikal kar apni gadi me aao…aur dekho aaj wo din aa gaya”

Another fan added, “Buying His first New Car …after 2 second hand car’s…is an achievement….Keep Going SHIVA” A third added, “Congratulations Dada for your New Car”

An eagled–eyed user noted, “The number 0909 his birthday 9 September” Another fan added, “Happy for him and wishing him many many more of happiness to come…he deserves the best and working hard to reach higher”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Congratulation, Shiv Thakare, on your first car.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accuses Husband Adil Khan Durrani Of Spending Money Meant For Her Mother’s Treatment: “Aaj Meri Maa Bach Jati Agar…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News