Divya Agarwal left everyone in disbelief with her gutsy post for Anurag Kashyap. The actress wrote an open letter to the filmmaker requesting him a chance to work in one of his projects. While her friends from the industry like Pavitra Punia, Ali Merchant hailed her post, a section brutally trolled her. Amidst it all, Varun Sood has now shared a cryptic tweet that seems a reaction to the same. Scroll below for details!

For the unversed, Divya shared an open letter on her Instagram handle yesterday. She went completely unfiltered and confessed she has a lot of work, but none of the kind she wants to be a part of. She clarified that she wasn’t demanding work but just a chance to audition for one of Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming projects. The video currently has 91.6K likes and over 1k comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Sood took to his Twitter last night and shared a viral meme of Rajpal Yadav. In it, the veteran actor could be seen as completely shocked. It was basically a famous scene from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Chup Chupke. Netizens were convinced within seconds that it was a cryptic response to the post by Divya Agarwal.

A user pointed out in the comments section, “Exactly my reaction to Divya’s post.”

Exactly my reaction to Divya’s post 🤣 — 🎈 (@mysticgrill1864) March 15, 2023

Soon after, Varun Sood quickly went on to clarify his tweet in the thread and wrote, “THIS IS MY REACTION TO MUMBAI TRAFFIC.”

His fan reacted, “The fact that you have to clear a random tweets makes me wanna scream but also laugh.”

Varun Sood did not stop himself from reacting, “It’s a dangerous place.”

Its a dangerous place. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) March 15, 2023

We wonder if Divya Agarwal will react to any of this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accuses Husband Adil Khan Durrani Of Spending Money Meant For Her Mother’s Treatment: “Aaj Meri Maa Bach Jati Agar…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News