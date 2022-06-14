Rajpal Yadav is undoubtedly one of the supremely talented actors whom 90s kids grew up watching. The actor with his superb comic timing and quirk made everyone laugh their guts out. But it’s not just about comedy as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor ever showed us his versatility time and again. Recently, the actor opened up about how Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle changed his life and below is all you need to know.

Just after a year after making his Bollywood debut, Rajpal got the role of Sippa in Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle. The film turned out to be a super-hit and as expected, the fortunes of Rajpal were turned. However, he only got to know about the effect of his role when he was flooded with not 1 or 2 but 16 films. Yes, you read that right!

While talking to Brut India, Rajpal Yadav opened up about bagging Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle. He said, “By 1999, more like the end of 1998, a film called Satya released and it was a super hit. I had decided by then that I wanted to go into films. For us, the theatre people, there were four or five production houses that we frequented a lot because we believed that newcomers could find jobs there. Among them, Ram Gopal Varma was at the front. So I got a call from Ramuji’s office, from Prabal Pandey, saying that ‘Ramuji wants to meet you’. So I went and Ramuji said to me, ‘There’s a scene, Rajpal, there’s a henchman. He’s a small guy, he’s like a child of the rest of the gang. This role is for you’.”

Rajpal Yadav further shared that it was after bagging the award for Jungle, that saw a big rise in his career. “‘Ram Gopal Varma’s best discovery after Manoj Bajpayee’, everywhere in the media, everyone was giving me a lot of love. They gave a lot of recognition to the character I played, Sippa. But the one thought that was bothering me was, ‘Why am I not getting any work?'”

“But when the Screen Videocon happened in February 2001, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had just released in 2000 and Hrithik Roshan got the Best Debut Actor award and I received the award for Best Negative Actor and the whole industry saw my face. That award brought me so much luck, that I signed 16 movies within one month,” the actor continued.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was recently seen in Zee5’s Ardh and is receiving praises for his performance.

