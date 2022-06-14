Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing to progress well towards hitting the 175 crores milestone this week. Even on Monday, the film continued to stay over the 1 crore mark as 1.30 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected 1.56 crores, so there is a very good hold out there. At least today, the film will continue to be in the upwards of 1 crore, though it has to be seen how do Wednesday and Thursday turn out to be.

Meanwhile, the film is now officially one of the biggest non-holiday super successes to date. The films that it has left behind, be it Race 3 [Eid], Baaghi 2 [Good Friday], Dabangg 2 [Christmas] or Kesari [Holi] have all been holiday releases. On the other hand Bang Bang, the record of which would be broken next was also a Gandhi Jayanti release. In comparison, Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 arrived on a regular holiday and hasn’t seen even a partial holiday in its 25-day run so far. That only makes the film’s success come across as even bigger.

As a matter of fact, it came at a time when there was so much uncertainty around whether audiences were in any sort of mood to welcome Bollywood films. However, 25 days down the line, the film is still running strong with 172.47 crores in its kitty, and so much more yet to come. One in fact now waits to see which is the next film that will break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, be it a holiday or a non-holiday release, or a solo or multi-starrer affair. After The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the only film that has truly brought in moolah for Bollywood in 2022.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

