Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram: Hitlist has created ripples at the box office. After marking a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh-led Major, Vikram seem to have taken the box office by storm on only at domestic but also at the global box office. Within 10 days of its release, the film has successfully crossed the 300 crore mark globally. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya, the film has beat Thala Ajith’s Valimai and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast with its latest collection.

As it is time for celebration for Kamal Haasan and the team of Vikram, we bring to you the list of the superstar’s top 3 films that has crossed 100 crore at the international box office.

Let’s being with one of the most talked-about film Dasavatharam, that had seen the light of the day after facing much delay. The film, which hit the screens on June 13, 2008, saw Kamal Haasan in 10 roles. The film revolves around the story of a US Based Bio-Technologist and his team named Govind. Dasavatharam takes us through a journey where Govind must race against time and heavy odds. The film broke the box office records as it earned 104 crores worldwide.

Next on the list is Vishwaroopam which had broken all the records when it collected 221 crores at the international box office. Vishwaroopam is one of the most-watched films of all time. Helmed by the man himself, the film hit the screens on Jan 25.

Last but not least on the list is Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram which is refusing to slow down. It’s been 10 days since its release on the big screen. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has made a total earning of 300 crores. Unlike its first week, Vikram: Hitlist is likely to have a much stronger 2nd week at the domestic and international box office.

