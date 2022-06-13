It was a very good fourth weekend for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film continued to see a rise in collections on Saturday and Sunday after holding quite well on Friday. With 3.45 crores more been added to its total, the film has now crossed the 170 crores mark and stands at 171.17 crores.

This is an excellent total for a film that started at 14.11 crores and has already multiplied its collections by 12 times. With at least 12-15 crores more set to come in, this multiplication factor will go up to even 13 times, which would be ultra huge.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has hit another major milestone. His film has managed to go past action biggie Race 3 as well which had accumulated 169 crores in its lifetime. Of course, the Salman Khan action starrer was expected to bring in a lot more as it had a big budget for itself too.

In the case of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the budget is not even one-third of that and still the collections are ‘racing’ ahead. The next stop is going to be another action entertainer, Bang Bang [181 crores], a mighty big-budget film, and that should be surpassed too comfortably.

For director Anees Bazmee too, there are huge records been created. The only other filmmaker from his generation or the one before and with such huge volume of work is Rakesh Roshan, and he scored a huge biggie with Krrish 3. While the senior filmmaker hasn’t directed a film since 2013, Anees Bazmee is still active and for him to deliver a major blockbuster like this with more films to follow is indeed commendable.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

