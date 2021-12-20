Bollywood’s very own superhero film Krrish 3 was released in 2013. The film generally positive reviews for the visual effects, cinematography, and entertainment value. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s performance was also widely appreciated. However, Vivek Oberoi’s take on his role took the cake.

For the unversed, Oberoi plays the villainous role of Kaal who is hell-bent on destroying the world. While his performance was appreciated but the actor gushed on and on about how the audiences loved him in the film back in the day when the film was released.

During a conversation with Unitezz.com, Vivek Oberoi compared his performance as Kaal in Krrish 3 with Heath Ledger’s Joker and the legendary Gabbar Singh of ‘Sholay’. He said, “I feel so happy and ecstatic the way the audience has accepted the character of Kaal. Some have complimented my role of Kaal to the legendary Gabbar Singh of ‘Sholay’ or that of ‘Mogambo (Mr India) while others have compared my performance to international level, like that of Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker in ‘Batman’.”

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi is basking in the glory of his recent release Inside Edge 3 wherein he plays the role of Vikrant Dhawan. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about his character in the series, “Vikrant’s character is very larger than life. In most places, you will see him with that larger-than-life persona with the exception of some scenes in Season 3, where his mask falls off, where you see his scars, things that make him what he really was. All of this wasn’t a cakewalk and I was extremely nervous on the first day of my shoot for this season. I kept calibrating every shot, I kept asking my director Kanishk Varma many questions during the shoot.”

So what do you think about Oberoi’s performance as Kaal in Krrish 3? Let us know in the comments.

