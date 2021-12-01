Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan are the two superstars who have worked together in several films. Early in her career, Bebo was linked with many actors, but her relationship rumours with the Krrish star was everywhere. Although the actor was married when the buzz started but the actress squashed the reports like a pro.

Currently, the Jab We Met actress is married to Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On the other hand, the Kabil star got divorced from Sussanne Khan in 2014, with whom he shares two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in several films including, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Looking at their sizzling chemistry, everyone thought something is brewing between the two, even though the actor was married. The Tashan actress denied such rumours and told Filmfare, “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added, “Ask the producers, directors and distributors why all of them are hell-bent on signing Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and me together. Quite obviously because we are a hot pair. So there.”

At the time, the Super 30 actor who was married to Sussanne Khan was reportedly asked to keep his distance from Bebo. Currently, the two are divorced but they remain cordial, they are often spotted with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Hrithik Roshan has several projects under his kitty, that includes Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan, Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Krrish 4.

