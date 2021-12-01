Bollywood actor Salman Khan has lately been promoting his latest film Antim: The Final Truth, which is garnering impressive numbers at the box office. At a recent promotional event for the movie, the actor spoke about the content on OTT and why he keeps his movies clean, away from bad language and intimate scenes. He shed some light on why such content works and it has a lot to do with what the audience wished to consume.

For the unversed, Salman was seen playing the role of a righteous cop named Rajveer, in the action-drama film Antim. He shared screen-space with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who has also been receiving raving responses for his work in the movie. Director Mahesh Manjrekar has helmed this Bollywood flick and rumours suggest that they have already been planning a prequel to Antim.

In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan discussed why he refrains from doing roles that involve kiss scenes, foul language, exposing, or intimate scenes of any find. He clarified that he consciously makes an effort to keep his movies clean because all kinds of audiences consume it.

“I don’t do any of that stuff. That is the way I think cinema should be. But today there is a different trend because of OTT. I can’t even watch that content, but since people are watching, there are others making that content. Just because everyone is doing it, does not mean that I will do it as well. My mother my father, my seniors, my family, children they see these films of mine. So I like to keep them very clean.”, he said.

On the work front, Salman Khan has lately been busy hosting the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15, on the weekend. He will also appear in a bunch of movies in the upcoming months, including sequels like Kick 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai 3.

