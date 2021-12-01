Mrunal Thakur has had an illustrious journey and an inspiring transition from Television to the big screen. The actor is now immersed in numerous Bollywood projects and a Malayalam movie with Dulquer Salman. She was last seen in Dhamaka, will be next seen in Jersey, followed by the Thadam remake and the list goes on. But with her excelling professional front, what is also in the limelight is her personal life. The actor was recently linked to her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja.

Yes, you read that right. It was said that the two are a thing and they are keeping this private and away from the public eye for now. This was also said to be the reason they never indulged in PDA on social media. Mrunal most recently joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and spilled beans on the same. She straight up debunked these rumours and compared Arjit to her brother calling him her therapist. She has amazing things to say about her co-star.

When we asked Mrunal Thakur about being linked up to Arjit Taneja, she first had a big laugh and said, “My God, his girlfriends are going to be so upset at me! Imagine he meets me once a year, do you think he should be my boyfriend?”

When asked where did the rumours come from then, Mrunal Thakur said, “I have no idea. But then it just doesn’t affect me. I know my relationship with Arjit. It’s beautiful, we are going to be friends for life. He is always there with me when I am going through my worst times, when I am happy, during my releases, when I am extremely low and he just gets it. Like we meet people for certain reason, he is my therapist. Like my brother, he is just like my therapist, he will always calm me down and he knows what I need to do.”

Mrunal Thakur fondly described her bond with Arjit Taneja and how he stands strong with her in the best and the worst phases. “Like I always tell him ‘Arjit I want to wake up and do something extraordinary, but I don’t know why I am not able to do that, and just don’t know how.’ And he will always make sure that he will motivate me, and always make sure that he will remind me of what I have been through in the past. He will say Mrunal don’t forget why you have started. So, he will count, you have done this, I am proud of this, I am proud of all of this you have done. The way you take care of your family, your work. So it is extremely necessary for everyone to have a friend like Arjit and not a boyfriend, because he doesn’t have time for me,” Thakur concluded.

