Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are indeed the most stylish and extraordinary couples in Hollywood. From their social media PDA to their red carpet appearances, the couple leaves no chance to make headlines among their fans. Both Priyanka and Nick made a stunning appearance at British Fashion Awards 2021 last night and got trolled for the same.

Nick shared a picture of the two on his Instagram and fans can’t keep calm but pour so much love for this beautiful couple.

Social media comes with pros and cons and while there were fans who couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ amazing fashion sense, there was also a section on the internet that trolled them for their bold outfit choice.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pictures here:

That’s one statement piece donned by Priyanka, we must say.

The Sky Is Pink actress wore a London-based designer Richard Quinn’s label and made heads turn with her quirky fashion sense.

Reacting to Nick Jonas’ picture, a user commented, “Yikes what is she wearing”. A second user commented, “How uninterested he is in her😁”. A third user commented, “What is that outfit… nope”. A fourth user commented, “That’s so extra! Like. Literally… establish public display of affection standards. This isn’t a porno or a sec film scene.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series ‘Citadel’ in London. Besides this, she’ll also be seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 and has released the poster for the same on her social media handles.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Priyanka for her extraordinary outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

